HDFC Bank and Swiggy launch co-branded credit card

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 26: HDFC Bank and Swiggy have joined hands to introduce the Swiggy HDFC Bank co-branded credit card, the first of its kind from Swiggy, to be hosted on Mastercard’s payment network. The partnership aims to provide customers with unparalleled convenience and value, making it the most rewarding card for online shopping.

The co-branded credit card offers a host of exciting rewards and benefits to its users. Cardholders can enjoy a generous 10% cashback on Swiggy spends, including food delivery, quick commerce grocery delivery, dining out, and more. Additionally, customers will receive a rewarding 5% cashback on purchases across a wide range of platforms, including popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Ola, Uber, PharmEasy, NetMeds, BookmyShow, and many others. The 5% cashback also applies to branded websites such as Nike, H&M, Adidas, Zara, and more. Apart from these, users will also get 1% cashback on other spends. The cashback will be credited in the form of Swiggy Money, which can be used for various transactions on Swiggy.

As a welcome benefit, cardholders will enjoy a complimentary 3-month Swiggy One membership, providing benefits across food, grocery, dining out, and pick-up and drop services. Additionally, Swiggy HDFC cardholders will be entitled to World Tier Mastercard benefits, including free stay and dine, complimentary loyalty memberships, and more, enhancing their overall experience.

The Swiggy HDFC Bank co-branded credit card will be rolled out in a phased manner on the Swiggy app over the next 7-10 days, allowing all eligible customers to apply for it.

Rahul Bothra, Chief Financial Officer, Swiggy, expressed, “At Swiggy, providing unparalleled convenience to consumers is at the heart of what we do. We understand that modern-day consumers seek rewards, offers, and cashback programs that add value to their spending. With this in mind, we have launched this comprehensive card in partnership with HDFC Bank and Mastercard, making everyday shopping across various categories more rewarding and convenient.”

Parag Rao, Country Head – Payment Business, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank, stated, “As the leading card issuer in the country, we continuously strive to offer innovative and tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Dining and grocery are at the core of customers’ daily needs, and with this strategic collaboration, we are offering convenience in both categories, bundled with great value. Cardholders will enjoy exclusive deals and unparalleled convenience on an array of products and services. We look forward to welcoming our customers to enjoy the unique privileges of the card and continue to lead the way in providing best-in-class financial solutions.”

