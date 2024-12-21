18 C
Bharti Airtel partners with Zee5 for digital content

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, on Friday announced that it has entered into a partnership with Zee5, India’s leading OTT platform to offer exciting digital content to its WiFi customers.

 All customers on plans starting at Rs 699 or higher will have Zee5 included as part of their Airtel WiFi plan at no additional cost. Following this partnership, Zee5’s exclusive content, that includes original shows, chartbuster titles, OTT movies and series across multiple languages will now be available on Airtel WiFi for viewers, giving them access to an exhaustive catalogue of digital content. From popular titles like Sam Bahadur, RRR, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Manorathangal, Vikkatakavi, The Chronicles of Amaragiri, AindhamVedham, Gyaarah Gyaarah amongst many others, Airtel WiFi customers can now enjoy a vast repository of 1.5 lakh+ hours of content. Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Customer Experience – Bharti Airtel said, “Partnerships are at the core of Airtel’s DNA and we are delighted to partner with Zee5 in our endeavor to build a world-class digital content ecosystem.

Zee5’s rich library adds a lot of depth to our content portfolio, enhancing the overall experience for our users. We remain committed to building our content portfolio with a single agenda of delighting our customers with the very best”.  Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 stated, “At ZEE5, it has been our endeavor to democratize access to high-quality entertainment by making our diverse content library available to a larger audience.

The collaboration with Airtel strengthens our commitment to offering viewers a seamless entertainment experience across genres, languages, and formats. With integration of ZEE5 for Airtel Broadband users, we aim to cater to a wide audience base, ensuring engaging, personalized storytelling for every user.”

