CESC Q1 profit grows 24 pc to Rs 368 cr

NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (PTI): Power utility CESC Ltd on Friday posted about 24 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 368 crore for June quarter 2023-24, on account of higher income.

It had logged Rs 297 crore profit in April-June 2022-23, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 4,369 crore from Rs 4,146 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses were at Rs 4,194 crore as against Rs 3,934 crore a year ago.

Kolkata-based CESC belongs to RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and is a vertically integrated power utility engaged in generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.