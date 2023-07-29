Dalmia Bharat Foundation and Jubilant Bhartia Foundation collaborate to provide skill training in food service industry

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 28: Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. (DBL), a prominent cement and sugar company, has joined hands with Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, the CSR arm of Jubilant Bhartia Group, a renowned conglomerate with interests in food services, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and more, to offer training in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operations to rural youth. The collaboration aims to create employment opportunities in the QSR industry, enabling sustainable livelihoods for the youth.

The QSR industry in India is experiencing significant growth, with a thriving market and numerous business prospects in food services. The training programs will be conducted at DBF’s DIKSHa centers, present in 18 locations across India. The initiative seeks to familiarize learners with the expectations and standards of both customers and the QSR industry. DBF’s goal is to train 3600 individuals in FY 24.

The comprehensive course spans 84 hours of classroom training, equipping trainees with the necessary skills to pursue careers in the QSR industry. The program covers theoretical and practical aspects of Quick Service Restaurant Operations, with a focus on service excellence. Jubilant Bhartia Foundation will facilitate an On Job Training (OJT) opportunity, during which trainees will receive a stipend. Upon successful completion of OJT, trainees will be offered full-time positions in the organized sector of the QSR industry and will be awarded a certificate by the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Noida.

Ashok K. Gupta, CEO of Dalmia Bharat Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “At Dalmia Bharat Foundation, we are committed to promoting inclusive development and making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Our collaboration with Jubilant Bhartia Foundation perfectly aligns with our vision, as we strive to empower young talent from rural areas through skill development. The QSR industry offers immense opportunities for growth and employment, and our pan-India DIKSHa centers will serve as hubs of learning, unlocking their potential. We commend Jubilant Bhartia Foundation for joining hands with us on this transformative journey. Together, we will not only create avenues for sustainable livelihoods but also contribute to the nation’s economic development – towards an Atmanirbhar India.”

Vivek Prakash, VP and Head of CSR at Jubilant Bhartia Group, expressed his commitment to providing equal opportunities to young people in the workforce, especially from aspirational districts and affirmative groups. He highlighted the growing demand for skilled workers in the QSR industry and how this training program will equip young people with the necessary skills and soft skills for successful careers.

Dalmia Bharat Foundation has been actively working towards the socio-economic upliftment of rural communities near its plants across India. The foundation has conducted various programs focusing on skill development, training on modern agricultural practices for farmers, health camps, and other developmental initiatives in the region.