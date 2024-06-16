FOGSI releases comprehensive immunization schedule for adult women

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

Guwahati, June 15: The issue of low vaccine coverage, especially among women, can be significantly mitigated by enhancing the accessibility and awareness of adult vaccinations. Experts emphasize the establishment of dedicated adult vaccination centers and the crucial role of physician education in boosting vaccination rates.

Dr. Nandita Palshetkar, Past President of FOGSI and Immediate Past President of ISAR, highlighted the importance of infrastructure in improving vaccine coverage. “The lack of dedicated adult vaccination centers is a major barrier. It is essential to set up such centers for adolescents, adults, and the elderly. Expanding the number of vaccine delivery sites with walk-in services and extended hours can effectively bridge the gap between expected and actual vaccination rates.”

Dr. Priya Ganeshkumar, Chairperson of the FOGSI Oncology Committee and Coordinator for FOGSI Mahila Kavach Kendra, pointed out the impact of physician awareness on vaccine uptake. “Studies indicate that increasing physicians’ knowledge and awareness about vaccines significantly improves vaccination rates. Information, counseling, and non-directed guidance are critical motivators for improving vaccine uptake. To support this, FOGSI has provided its member gynecologists with the ‘FOGSI Handbook on Prevention & Management of Cervical Cancer’ and recently launched ‘FOGSI FOCUS PLUS on Adult Women Vaccination.’ These resources are vital for building confidence among gynecologists to counsel their patients on available vaccines and preventable diseases, including cervical cancer.”

- Advertisement -