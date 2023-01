HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: To celebrate the 74th Republic Day, Go First (formerly known as GoAir) announced the ‘Republic Day Sale’, with incredible fares starting from Rs 1,199 for domestic flights and Rs 6,599 for international travel. Under this offer, passengers can book across all domestic and international sectors operated by Go First, anytime between January 23-26, for a travel period starting from February 12 until September 30, 2023.