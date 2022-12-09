17 C
Friday, December 9, 2022
Gold climbs Rs 211; silver jumps Rs 593

Business
Updated:
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (PTI): Gold prices rose Rs 211 to Rs 54,270 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, amid gains in the precious metal in overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched Rs 54,059 per 10 grams. Silver also jumped Rs 593 per kg to Rs 66,662 per kilogram.

“Overnight risk-averse sentiments and lower bond yield pushed the haven gold price higher in the Asian trading hours,” said Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading in green at USD 1,782.3 per ounce while silver was up at USD 22.71 per ounce.

“Gold Price was supported by a pullback in the dollar and US bond yields as investors anticipate slower rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week,” Navneet Damani, senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

