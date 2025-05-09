25 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 9, 2025
type here...

Reliance withdraws Operation Sindoor trademark application, says it was filed inadvertently

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, May 8: Reliance Industries Ltd has withdrawn its trademark application for the term ‘Operation Sindoor’ – the codename for India’s military strikes in Pakistan – stating that it was inadvertently filed by a junior employee without authorisation.

In a statement, Reliance said it has no intention of “trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery”.

- Advertisement -

“Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation,” it said.

Related Posts:

Earlier, four applications, including one by Reliance, were filed with the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks on Wednesday, seeking to use the phrase for entertainment-related services like audio and video content.

All four applicants filed between 10.42 am and 6.27 pm on May 7 for registration under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which includes education and training services, film and media production, live performances and events, digital content delivery and publishing, and cultural and sporting activities.

This category is often used by OTT platforms, production houses, broadcasters, and event companies, suggesting that ‘Operation Sindoor’ could have become a film title, web series or documentary brand.

- Advertisement -

Reliance filed the application for entertainment, publishing, and language training, according to the scope of application claimed by the applicants shown on the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks.

The Mukesh Ambani-run firm was the first to apply for a patent on Wednesday and was followed by three more – a Mumbai resident, a retired Indian Air Force officer and a Delhi-based lawyer.

“Reliance Industries and all its stakeholders are incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam,” the statement said.

“Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India’s uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism.”

- Advertisement -

Reliance, it said, stands fully in support of the government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. “Our commitment to the motto of ‘India First’ remains unwavering.” (PTI)

Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma’s 88th death anniversary observed with reverence in Kokrajhar

The Hills Times -
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway 7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner 10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape