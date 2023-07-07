29 C
Gold rises Rs 70; silver jumps Rs 600

By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, July 6 (PTI): Gold prices rose by Rs 70 to Rs 59,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 59,280 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also jumped Rs 600 to Rs 72,100 per kg.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 59,350/10 grams, up by Rs 70 per 10 grams as the bullion prices got support from a weaker rupee, which has depreciated almost 0.60 per cent against the US dollar,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,921 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.17 per ounce.

Comex gold prices came under pressure following strength in US Treasury yields and the dollar index on the back of hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials’ last meeting minutes, Gandhi said.

