HDFC Bank achieves 2 Crore Credit Cards in force

Representational Image
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: HDFC Bank, India’s premier private sector bank, proudly announced a historic achievement, crossing the remarkable milestone of 2 crore Credit Cards in Force (CIF). This accomplishment establishes HDFC Bank as the first and currently the only bank in India to reach this significant feat.

Initiating its credit card business in 2001, HDFC Bank steadily advanced to the 1 crore CIF mark in 2017, marking a remarkable 16-year journey. Impressively, the bank has now doubled this count to 2 crores in precisely 6 years and 1 month.

Parag Rao, group head of payments, consumer finance, marketing, liability product group, TPP, ABCP, non-resident products, GIB, and Gig Banking at HDFC Bank, expressed gratitude to their valued customers, stating, “As we achieve this remarkable milestone of issuing 2 crore credit cards, we extend our gratitude to our valued customers for their trust and loyalty. This achievement reflects the enduring partnership between our Bank and the community we serve. Every issued card represents our commitment and our shared journey towards financial empowerment, and we are dedicated to continuing this legacy of excellence in banking services.”

