HDFC Bank launches Regalia Gold Credit Card

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 23: HDFC Bank announced the launch of the Regalia Gold Credit Card a super-premium credit card with unparalleled features and benefits in its Regalia range of credit cards. The card is packed with best-in-class travel and lifestyle benefits, allowing customers to redeem rewards for global travel and a collection of premium brands via the exclusive Regalia Gold catalog. It also offers cardholders complimentary airport lounge access globally, and premium milestone benefits.

- Advertisement -

Regalia Gold is HDFC Bank’s latest foray into the ‘Super Premium Category’. The credit card will be available to high-income individuals and is designed exclusively to cater to the needs and requirements of travelers and lifestyle enthusiasts.

“We endeavor to serve almost every customer segment. After a hiatus, travel and lifestyle segments are both looking robust in terms of growth. Tourism numbers remain strong. Lifestyle spending is increasing. A credit card tailor-made for travel and lifestyle needs, we believe will serve the needs of a wide customer base. Regalia Gold provides a one-stop solution with a host of exclusive offers and benefits as well as access to global travel facilitators, airport lounges, and curated benefits on lifestyle brands,” said Parag Rao, Group Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking, and Information Technology.