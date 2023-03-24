HDFC Bank launches Regalia Gold Credit Card

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, March 23: HDFC Bank announced the launch of the Regalia Gold Credit Card a super-premium credit card with unparalleled features and benefits in its Regalia range of credit cards. The card is packed with best-in-class travel and lifestyle benefits, allowing customers to redeem rewards for global travel and a collection of premium brands via the exclusive Regalia Gold catalog. It also offers cardholders complimentary airport lounge access globally, and premium milestone benefits.
Regalia Gold is HDFC Bank’s latest foray into the ‘Super Premium Category’. The credit card will be available to high-income individuals and is designed exclusively to cater to the needs and requirements of travelers and lifestyle enthusiasts.
“We endeavor to serve almost every customer segment. After a hiatus, travel and lifestyle segments are both looking robust in terms of growth. Tourism numbers remain strong. Lifestyle spending is increasing. A credit card tailor-made for travel and lifestyle needs, we believe will serve the needs of a wide customer base. Regalia Gold provides a one-stop solution with a host of exclusive offers and benefits as well as access to global travel facilitators, airport lounges, and curated benefits on lifestyle brands,” said Parag Rao, Group Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking, and Information Technology.