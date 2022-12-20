Airtel Announces Winners Of The First “Airtel IQ Hackathon”

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Dec 19: Bharti Airtel (Airtel) announced the winners of the first-ever ‘Airtel IQ’ hackathon. Gurgaon-based Green Receipt, Frazor BFSI from Udaipur, and Delhi’s Vizard Info were declared winners by the jury. The hackathon was launched in September this year with the objective of identifying and building new-age business solutions.

- Advertisement -

The hackathon received over 9000 entries confirming participation, from students, corporates, and ISVs. These were further shortlisted to 300 and then to 23 in the semi-finals from which 10 teams were invited to participate in a two-round finale. The finale saw teams present their solution to a jury comprising Vineeth R Nair, director – IT, Byju’s; Jigyasa Kishore, chief strategy officer – Moglix and Gaurav Agnihotri from Airtel.

The winners further, received a sum of Rs 20 lakh as a cash award and the best ideas amongst them are eligible to receive potential funding from Airtel’s Start-up accelerator program. All the participants can leverage Airtel’s core platform strengths of data, distribution, network, and payments besides its partner ecosystem.

Speaking about the Hackathon, Abhishek Biswal – business head, Airtel IQ said, “We are delighted with the scale and level of entries received in this hackathon. We are looking forward to working with all the participants- ISVs, and developers to build innovative solutions. These robust, scalable solutions will help Enterprises, and MSMEs to deliver world-class customer experience and further boost the ease of doing business in India.”