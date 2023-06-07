Airtel to power India’s DIKSHA platform

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 6: Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications service provider in India, has announced its successful bid for the Cloud and CDN mandate from the Digital India Corporation (DIC) to support DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing). DIKSHA is India’s national platform for open education digital content and operates under the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

As the chosen partner, Airtel will oversee the end-to-end management of DIKSHA’s online platforms, including its mobile application and website. Airtel’s Cloud services will power the DIKSHA application and website, ensuring seamless access for students across the country to free educational content in their preferred Indian language. This initiative aims to facilitate easy enrollment on the platform, particularly for students in remote areas. Airtel Cloud will also facilitate the migration of DIKSHA to Oracle Cloud and provide managed services and Content Delivery Network (CDN) solutions.

Praveen Agarwal, head of govt. business at Airtel Business, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that DIKSHA offers over 9,300 courses in more than 35 Indian languages and has recorded impressive statistics, including over 50 billion learning sessions and 60 billion minutes of usage by students. With Airtel’s state-of-the-art cloud and CDN services, the company aims to strengthen this critical education infrastructure and enhance its accessibility to millions of children across India.