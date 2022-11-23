18 C
Amazon announces ‘The Beauty Sale’

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 22: Amazon Beauty has announced the first edition of Amazon’s ‘The Beauty Sale’ from November 22 to 27.

Customers can also look forward to engaging chats and tutorial sessions with their favourite celebrities like Heena Khan, Ankush Bahuguna, Nitibha Kaul, and Mrunal Panchal via live sessions on the A.in app.

Saurabh Srivastava, director, and head of Amazon Fashion India, said, “Amazon Beauty is a one-stop-shop for an authentic selection of beauty, skincare, and make-up essentials. With the launch of the first edition of ‘The Beauty Sale’ on Amazon.in, we wish to give our customers a wide choice of products for any occasion, from weddings, party nights, vacations, and night outs, to brunches with friends and family. We continue to see high demand for make-up, beauty, and skincare from Tier II & III cities where consumers look for authentic products delivered to their doorstep and we remain committed to providing our consumers with a diverse range of options, convenience, and value.”

