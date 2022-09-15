Amazon Great Indian Festival Starting On Sept 23

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 14: Amazon.in’s festive event, ‘The Amazon Great Indian Festival’ (GIF) 2022 will start from September 23, 2022, with Prime members getting early access. Customers can enjoy never-seen-before deals on the widest selection of products from lakhs of Small Medium Business (SMBs). GIF 2022 will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories.

Commenting on the announcement Manish Tiwary, country manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India said, “We are excited to serve our customers with millions of sellers offering a wide selection of domestic and international brands, products from 2 lakh local stores, traditional artisans and weavers, and innovative offerings from various startups. Amazon Great India Festival will offer customers to shop from India’s largest selection across electronics, grocery, fashion and beauty, everyday essentials, and more. We are delighted to partner with leading brands to launch more than 2,000 new products and deliver products with speed and safety across all serviceable pincodes of India. We will continue to maximise seller and partner success and provide the convenience of shopping in 8 regional languages along with English, while giving the option to also shop using voice. We look forward to a buoyant festive season with our campaign #AmazonSeLiya.”

The Great Indian Festival would include over 2000 new product launches and a wide selection from top brands such as Samsung, iQOO, Mi, Redmi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, Colgate, BoAt, HP, Lenovo, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Hisense, Vu, TCL, Acer, Allen Solly, Biba, Max, PUMA, Adidas, American Tourister, Safari, Maybelline, Sugar Cosmetics, L’Oreal, Bath and Body Works, Forest Essentials, Nivea, Gillette, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree, Himalaya, Hasbro, Omron, Philips, Daawat, Aashirvaad, Tata Sampann, Surf Excel, Eureka Forbes, Havells, Story@Home, Ajanta, Wipro, Prestige, Butterfly, Milton, Solimo, The Sleep Company, Yonex, Nivia, Hero Cycles, Bosch, Black+Decker, HIT, Trust Basket and many more.