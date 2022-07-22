Amazon Business Announces Offers For Msmes Ahead Of Prime Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 21: Amazon Business announced exciting deals and offers across categories to help its business customers ‘Discover Joy’ and save more during Amazon’s annual Prime Day event in India on July 23 and 24.

Commenting on the announcement, Suchit Subhas, director, Amazon Business said, “At Amazon Business, we have always worked to cater to the distinct business needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs) and help them grow. We believe that Prime Day 2022 is an opportunity for MSME customers to save big on their business purchases and bring down their purchasing costs. Our sellers have curated some great deals and offer a wide selection of GST-enabled products from top brands across categories to enable the customers to save more and increase their profitability.”

In addition to GSTIN, Business customers can now register on Amazon Business using their Business PAN and avail of all the benefits offered by Amazon Business. Amazon Business has also launched the ‘Bill to Ship to’ feature where customers can claim GST credit on their billing address for their pan-India business shipments. Additionally, the recently launched Android and iOS optimised Amazon Business app is specifically designed to improve the procurement experience of business customers. Customers can now conveniently access business exclusive features on the go directly from mobile.