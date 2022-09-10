Amazon Business completes 5 years of empowering MSMEs in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: Launched in September 2017, Amazon Business completes five years of empowering MSMEs in India this year and helping them run their businesses more efficiently. To commemorate five years of adding value to small and medium businesses, Amazon Business also announced the launch of Small Business Week, a week-long celebration for its small business customers across India from September 12 – 18, next.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the announcement, Suchit Subhas, Director, Amazon Business said, “We are humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from our customers and MSME selling partners in the past five years of our operations in India. We will continue to innovate on behalf of business customers and introduce solutions to empower them and run their businesses more effectively. We look forward to celebrating our fifth anniversary in India with our customers and seller partners through specially curated deals and offers across a wide selection of products from top brands across categories”