28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 10, 2022
type here...

Amazon Business completes 5 years of empowering MSMEs in India

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: Launched in September 2017, Amazon Business completes five years of empowering MSMEs in India this year and helping them run their businesses more efficiently. To commemorate five years of adding value to small and medium businesses, Amazon Business also announced the launch of Small Business Week, a week-long celebration for its small business customers across India from September 12 – 18, next.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the announcement, Suchit Subhas, Director, Amazon Business said, “We are humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from our customers and MSME selling partners in the past five years of our operations in India. We will continue to innovate on behalf of business customers and introduce solutions to empower them and run their businesses more effectively. We look forward to celebrating our fifth anniversary in India with our customers and seller partners through specially curated deals and offers across a wide selection of products from top brands across categories”

BTS J-Hope-Approved Ways To Style Red Outfits
BTS J-Hope-Approved Ways To Style Red Outfits
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Elizabeth II
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Elizabeth II
BTS V: FASHION IN 2022
BTS V: FASHION IN 2022
Right Way To Eat Fruit
Right Way To Eat Fruit
Every Time Honey Rose Raised The Glam Quotient
Every Time Honey Rose Raised The Glam Quotient
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Four people dead as car headed for Badrinath falls into gorge

The Hills Times - 0
BTS J-Hope-Approved Ways To Style Red Outfits 12 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Elizabeth II BTS V: FASHION IN 2022 Right Way To Eat Fruit Every Time Honey Rose Raised The Glam Quotient