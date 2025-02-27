19 C
AS-CFMS signs MoU with TERI to collaborate on policy innovations

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: The AS-CFMSA, a special purpose for implementing public financial management reforms, and the TERI, a think tank dedicated to conduct research for sustainable development, signed an MoU to collaborate on policy innovations and solutions in finance and climate change, an official said on Wednesday.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure summit here.

The Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System (AS-CFMS) is administered under the Governing Body and Executive Committee of the Assam Finance Department.

The MoU was signed by Finance Secretary Laya Madduri and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) Senior Director Dipankar Saharia.

Madduri said the partnership with TERI will advance Assam’s sustainable development goals, with green budgeting and eco-friendly procurement strengthening the state’s climate resilience.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to driving sustainable solutions through policy and practice. By integrating green finance into public systems, we aim to support Assam in achieving its sustainability goals,’ TERI Director General Dr Vibha Dhawan said.

The MoU aims to strengthen the policy ecosystem to accelerate Assam’s transition towards a greener economy.

The collaboration will also strengthen frameworks for Green Budget reporting and Green Procurement in Assam, while building the capacity of Administrative Departments and engaging stakeholders to promote awareness and drive meaningful action, Madduri said.

AS-CFMS will apply its expertise in public financial management to integrate sustainability principles into Assam’s fiscal policies and reporting systems.

It will also serve as a nodal agency to facilitate the adoption of research-driven policy measures and ensure the active involvement of stakeholders in policy innovations, capacity-building programs, and awareness initiatives.

TERI, in turn, will bring its domain knowledge in green finance, capacity building, and policy research to strengthen the state’s green public finance ecosystem, Dhawan added. (PTI)

