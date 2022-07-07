Cardekho Launches Innovative 3D Billboards In 8 Cities

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 6: CarDekho’s OOH campaign is creating quite a buzz as it launched its innovative three-dimensional (3D) billboards across eight metro cities, including Mumbai, Jaipur, and Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Baroda. The campaign, with the tagline ‘Bharosa Kar Ke Dekho,’ highlights the importance of trust and the convenience of selling one’s car for the best price from the comfort of one’s home.

Charu Kishnani, senior VP-Marketing, CarDekho, said, “For the entire CarDekho team, the massive success of the OOH Campaign in just two months has been a wonderful experience. Our campaign’s goal was to demonstrate how CarDekho is about trust (Bharosa Kar Ke Dekho) and how CarDekho offers convenience by enabling individuals to sell and buy their cars from the comfort of their own homes.”

Notably, post the 3D OOH campaign, the company has witnessed a substantial 41% increase in impressions. Besides, its business currently has an offline presence in over 100 markets across India where customers can sell their used cars.