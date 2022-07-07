28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 7, 2022
type here...

Cardekho Launches Innovative 3D Billboards In 8 Cities

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 6: CarDekho’s OOH campaign is creating quite a buzz as it launched its innovative three-dimensional (3D) billboards across eight metro cities, including Mumbai, Jaipur, and Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Baroda. The campaign, with the tagline ‘Bharosa Kar Ke Dekho,’ highlights the importance of trust and the convenience of selling one’s car for the best price from the comfort of one’s home.

- Advertisement -

Charu Kishnani, senior VP-Marketing, CarDekho, said, “For the entire CarDekho team, the massive success of the OOH Campaign in just two months has been a wonderful experience. Our campaign’s goal was to demonstrate how CarDekho is about trust (Bharosa Kar Ke Dekho) and how CarDekho offers convenience by enabling individuals to sell and buy their cars from the comfort of their own homes.”

Notably, post the 3D OOH campaign, the company has witnessed a substantial 41% increase in impressions. Besides, its business currently has an offline presence in over 100 markets across India where customers can sell their used cars.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Lifestyle Partners With Goonj To Drive ‘Sustainability’ With Fashion

The Hills Times - 0