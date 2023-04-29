FICCI-CASCADE holds capacity building program for police personnel

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 28: Addressing the ‘Capacity Building Program for Police Officers of NEPA on Prevention of Counterfeiting and Smuggling’ organized by FICCI-CASCADE, Pawan Kumar Sharma, Deputy Assistant Director, Police Science, North-Eastern Policy Academy (NEPA) stated that the academy is engaged in shaping police officers for equitable, effective, and sensitive policing. It is dedicated to teaching the police personnel of North-Eastern states and from across the country to safeguard the value of freedom from disorder, criminal acts, and criminals.

- Advertisement -

Sharma, maintained, “Tackling crimes of illicit trade has been a major concern for nations for decades. The North-Eastern police forces have always been on their toes to capture the criminals who are operating the illegal market. The police department holds a crucial position in upholding law and order and safeguarding lawful businesses from illicit market operators as the primary law enforcement agency in our nation.”

On the other hand, Jitender Kumar Dwivedi, Deputy Director, North-Eastern Police Academy added, “India, as a rising economic superpower, needs to take offenses related to counterfeiting and smuggling very seriously and police have a significant role in fighting this menace.” For police officers investigating cases involving smuggling and counterfeiting, it is crucial to comprehend the potential outcomes of their actions on the ground. This understanding is necessary to make informed decisions and take appropriate measures.

The purpose of the two-day training program was to raise awareness among Northeast police officers regarding the necessity of combating the socio-economic harms caused by illicit trade. The program witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 400 officers from different states of Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.