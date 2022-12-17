FINER, Nedfi Organises 3rd NER Dialogue With NE Mps

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: The Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) in association with North East Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) organised an interactive session with the Members of Parliament and ministers from the north-eastern region on December 15 in New Delhi, under the aegis of North East MP Forum.

The dialogue discussed the policy dispensation, the need for attractive policies and investments in NE region, the startup ecosystem in north-east India, and other development imperatives required for the region.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion, the guest of honour, Kiren Rijiju, Union minister for Law and Justice & chairman, North East MP Forum said, “I understand the growing need for new and better policy and how it can impact the growth and development of north-east region. I assure full commitment and support of the MP Forum to push for a better policy and other development agenda for the NE.”

Rameswar Teli, minister of State, Petroleum & Natural Gas, government of India, in his speech said, “Government of India has released the Hydrocarbon Vision Document 2030 for NE region to prepare a roadmap for the next 15 years to increase the production of oil and gas in NE. In these lines, FINER’s views and suggestions are very important for the industrial policy.”

Earlier welcoming all the dignitaries Bajrang Lohia, president FINER in his speech referred to north eastern states as ‘Asta Laxmi’, and mentioned that the key objective of this interactive meeting was to revisit the challenges; opportunities of the north-east region and to join hands across party lines, brainstorming and resolve, so that the developmental agenda for the north-east is jointly pursued.

The meeting also delved into and discussed creating a consensus to urge for a new industrial policy with enhanced incentives for a minimum of 10 years, additional incentives for the MSME sector, and ease out transportation bottlenecks increasing and development of waterways to spur trade with South Asia and South East Asia.