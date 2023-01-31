G Plus Guwahati Food Awards Introduces The ‘Most Accessible Restaurant’ Category

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 30: The 8th edition of the G Plus Guwahati Food Awards featured a new award category – Most Accessible Restaurant, in partnership with the Young Indians Guwahati Chapter and Shishu Sarothi. The new category aims to raise awareness about the importance of accessibility in the hospitality industry and to encourage restaurants to make necessary improvements to better serve the needs of all customers, including those with disabilities.

- Advertisement -

“A truly inclusive society is one in which everyone can lead an independent, self-reliant, and dignified life. However, Persons with disabilities are not able to participate equally and independently in mainstream activities of society. Through this initiative, we hope to make a small difference towards creating a truly inclusive and accessible Guwahati,” said Nitesh Todi, chair of the Young Indians Guwahati Chapter.

Sunit Jain, founder & publisher of G Plus, added, “We are proud to introduce the most accessible restaurant category in partnership with Young Indians and Shishu Sarothi. Ensuring that restaurants are accessible to all customers, including those with disabilities, is not only the right thing to do, but it also makes good business sense. We hope that our efforts will help to improve accessibility in the hospitality industry in Guwahati.”