Greatwhite Global Pvt. Ltd. inaugurates stall at Aerida Expo

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: Greatwhite Global Pvt. Ltd. made its way to the Aerida Property Expo which is being held in Aashi Apsara from March 2 to 5, next. The Stall was officially inaugurated by Vice President Bimlendu Kumar in presence of Country Head – Lighting, Milind Ghongde, CSA North east Rajkumar Dhanuka along with others dignitaries were present at the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion Company Vice President Bimlendu Kumar said, “Our brand offers complete Low Voltage Electrical Goods and caters to segments of Switches and Accessories (both Modular and Non-Modular range), Wire and Cables, Led Lights, Protection devices such as MCB, MCCB, DBs, etc, Conduit Pipes, PVC Tapes and Fans, Home automation, and Sensors. It is a complete one-stop destination for all your electrical item requirements.”