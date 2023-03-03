20.7 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 3, 2023
type here...

Greatwhite Global Pvt. Ltd. inaugurates stall at Aerida Expo

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: Greatwhite Global Pvt. Ltd. made its way to the Aerida Property Expo which is being held in Aashi Apsara from March 2 to 5, next. The Stall was officially inaugurated by Vice President Bimlendu Kumar in presence of Country Head – Lighting, Milind Ghongde, CSA North east Rajkumar Dhanuka along with others dignitaries were present at the exhibition.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion Company Vice President Bimlendu Kumar said, “Our brand offers complete Low Voltage Electrical Goods and caters to segments of Switches and Accessories (both Modular and Non-Modular range), Wire and Cables, Led Lights, Protection devices such as MCB, MCCB, DBs, etc, Conduit Pipes, PVC Tapes and Fans, Home automation, and Sensors. It is a complete one-stop destination for all your electrical item requirements.”

8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair
8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair
Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits
Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits
MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA
MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA
Sunny Leone Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Western Outfits
Sunny Leone Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Western Outfits
9 Iconic Monuments Built By Women In India
9 Iconic Monuments Built By Women In India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50K for...

The Hills Times - 0
8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA Sunny Leone Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Western Outfits 9 Iconic Monuments Built By Women In India