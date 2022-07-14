27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 14, 2022
type here...

HDFC Signs Software Development Contract With FYNDNA Techcorp Pvt Ltd

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 13: As part of HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDFC) efforts to progressively transform itself into a completely digitalised ecosystem, the Bank has partnered with FYNDNA TechCorp Pvt Ltd (FYNDNA). As per the partnership, it has signed a multi-year contract with FYNDNA for the development and deployment of several Enterprise-class systems. The intent is to unify customer information, consolidate systems, build resilience in its payment infrastructure, provide cloud-ready, scalable product ledgers, integrate all of them, and enable them to operate with existing solutions and platforms.

- Advertisement -

Notably, the partnership comes as a part of the Bank’s objective of forging alliances with Fintech players to offer a new age, digital experience to its customers. This partnership will enable HDFC Bank to respond to changing customer requirements with speed and agility in real-time. The Bank will use FYNDNA’s expertise to aim for higher availability and consistency in its operations in keeping with the 24 X 7 needs of its customers.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Truecaller Announces Launch Of Open Doors

The Hills Times - 0