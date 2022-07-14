HDFC Signs Software Development Contract With FYNDNA Techcorp Pvt Ltd

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 13: As part of HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDFC) efforts to progressively transform itself into a completely digitalised ecosystem, the Bank has partnered with FYNDNA TechCorp Pvt Ltd (FYNDNA). As per the partnership, it has signed a multi-year contract with FYNDNA for the development and deployment of several Enterprise-class systems. The intent is to unify customer information, consolidate systems, build resilience in its payment infrastructure, provide cloud-ready, scalable product ledgers, integrate all of them, and enable them to operate with existing solutions and platforms.

Notably, the partnership comes as a part of the Bank’s objective of forging alliances with Fintech players to offer a new age, digital experience to its customers. This partnership will enable HDFC Bank to respond to changing customer requirements with speed and agility in real-time. The Bank will use FYNDNA’s expertise to aim for higher availability and consistency in its operations in keeping with the 24 X 7 needs of its customers.