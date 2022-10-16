Himalaya Launches ‘Ek Nayi Muskaan’ Initiative

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 15: Himalaya Wellness Company, announced the launch of its 7th edition of ‘Ek Nayi Muskaan’ in Bengaluru on Saturday. Muskaan is the flagship social impact initiative that aims to create awareness of the condition of cleft lips and palates in children.

This initiative has been co-created and implemented in partnership with Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused NGO dedicated to spreading awareness on cleft deformities and supporting this facial birth difference, and supporting 100% free cleft surgeries and comprehensive cleft care for the underprivileged. To commemorate the launch this year, Himalaya, organised an event to address the societal stigma that children face due to cleft and bring about a change in society to recognise that children with clefts can live full and healthy lives.

The event saw many engaging activities such as gaming zones, art workshops, and interactive installations for children. They also got an opportunity to engage and interact with various Instagram influencers such as Neha Chatlani, Namrata Kumari, Swati Gandhi, Diksha, and Palak Bhandari at the event.

Through this initiative, Himalaya Wellness Company and Smile Train India are working to spread awareness about the birth condition that affects one in 700 births in India, but still faces a shocking lack of awareness among much of the population. This initiative also seeks to support families by providing free cleft treatment for children in need across the country.

“Muskaan is an initiative that is very close to our hearts. Through the years, we have seen hundreds of children get their chance at a healthier and happier life because of cleft repair surgeries. Our hope and objective, therefore, is to continue to see many such happy faces in the future. As a company, we have always believed in Happiness through Wellness to be the core of our operation and function.

This initiative by Himalaya Lip Care helps us take the mission on-ground and create that impact we want to see in the world. With Muskaan, we intend to partner in the journey of these brave children towards achieving their dreams and living a happy and healthy life,” said Sushil Goswami, general manager of the Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company.

Emphasising the initiative, Anjali Katoch, senior director of Communication and Development at Smile Train India, explained, “Children with untreated clefts face difficulties in eating, breathing, hearing, and speaking, with increased susceptibility to ENT infections. This can greatly affect their mental health and social lives as well. Cleft surgery is life-transforming; however, hundreds of thousands of children in India still await treatment due to poverty and lack of awareness.

Through Muskaan and our partnership with Himalaya Wellness Company, we continue to aim to increase awareness about clefts and make free cleft surgeries and comprehensive cleft care easily accessible to more and more children across India.”