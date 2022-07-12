Indian Idol Auditions To Be Held In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 10: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol held its Guwahati auditions will be held on July 12, next at Don Bosco Institute of Management Joypur, Kharghuli, Guwahati.

Talking about the auditions, Neelanjana Ray from Guwahati, Indian Idol 10 runner-up shared her journey through the show. She said, “I have always believed in giving my best and not worrying about the results. Since childhood, I have followed Indian Idol and wanted to be a part of the family. During my Indian Idol audition days, I created a list of the best songs I would perform and practiced them day and night. I knew that being nervous would only hamper my quality and so I focused on training myself hard. When I got a call back after the audition, it felt like an ‘aashirwad from God.’ Since then, my life has taken a completely different turn and there has been no turning back. Indian Idol gave me a platform to showcase my skills and provided me with a huge family who love me so much. I have learned a lot from my mentors and co-contestants at Indian Idol. It is because of Indian Idol that I call myself a confident and mature singer today. Guwahati has opened its arms to all aspiring singers. Please go and audition on 12th July as you can be the next davedaar!”