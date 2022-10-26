26 C
SPNI Rebrands Channel Portfolio To Align With Sony’s Global Ethos

HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, Oct 25: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has rebranded all its network channels to be more aligned with Sony’s global ethos. 

According to NP Singh, MD & CEO, SPNI, “The power of the Sony brand and its values have driven our work ethics so far, and today, it reflects in our channel-brand architecture as well. The work that we started three years ago has now reached fruition. We are creating a powerful unified entertainment conglomerate with a broader appeal by refocusing our existing channel portfolio in its latest look and feel.”

 

Sony’s networks exist at the intersection of technology and entertainment – and the logos reflect this: the new branding colours are energetic, inspiring and remind us of a brilliant light spectrum.

The curve in the logo comes from the swing of the Sony-S, with the dominant background being synonymous with the Sony brand. With this uniform shape and the associative play of colours, Sony has created a visual thread that connects the diverse family of Sony’s networks and reflects the 360-degree entertainment experience.

