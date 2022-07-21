Infinix Introduces 32” Y1 Smart TV At Affordable Prices

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 20: Infinix, a premium brand from TRANSSION group launched its most affordable 32” Smart TV in the country. Notably, it also comes with the most number of in-built OTT apps in the segment along with other convenient features to ensure superior picture quality and high-quality stereo sound for unlimited content consumption. The Smart TV has been made available on Flipkart from July 18 onwards.

Hari G. Kumar, vice-president, Large Appliances at Flipkart said, “The Smart TV industry is rapidly growing in India with the 32-inch segment being the belly of the market. Flipkart is committed to bringing the widest selection of consumer appliances and durables to customers’ doorsteps in collaboration with partners like Infinix. We are delighted to make available their newest range of TVs on our platform for millions of our customers across the country and extend our long-standing partnership with Infinix.”

Commenting on the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO– of Infinix India, said, “At Infinix, we have been constantly innovating and building products that perfectly match the evolving entertainment requirements of our customers. We are excited to launch the all-new Infinix 32Y1 smart TV. The Smart TV sports a gorgeous HD screen, a bezel-less design, and powerful surround sound. To make this device a truly first in the segment and give users exceptional benefits, we are delighted to offer popular applications in this price segment. The TV comes equipped with YouTube, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5, Eros Now, YuppTV, AajTak, Plex, and Hotstar. Other specifications include 20W speakers with Dolby audio, Miracast, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB connectivity, and much more. With the Infinix 32Y1, we are confident to democratise Smart TVs in the budget segment, offering affordable options for every Indian household.”

Notably, the Smart TV is powered by the Quad-core Powerful Processor with 512MB of RAM and 4 GB of storage for high performance. It comes with a bezel-less frame and a very sleek design. Further, it is supported by Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, LAN, Optical, and MiraCast to give users instant connectivity options with superior performance.