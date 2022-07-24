LG First In India To Sell Over 1 Mn Dual-Inverter Acs

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 23: LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand has become the first and only brand to accomplish over 1 million dual inverter air conditioners during the time period Jan~Jun’22. Over the years, LG AC’s have revolutionised the AC industry by elevating the customer experience with energy-efficient products and contributing towards a positive environmental impact for a greener and cleaner tomorrow.

In 2016, LG Electronics decided to make a 100% transition towards the Inverter AC category. The key reason behind this decision was to focus on introducing futuristic technology and ensure electricity savings. According to estimates during that period, the share of inverter ACs in India was just 12%, while it was more than 50% in many developed countries. Hence after extensive research, LG Introduced AC’s with Dual Inverter Technology which consumes much less electricity than a conventional AC and at the same time is a seamless blend of usability and functionality.

Commenting on the achievement, Deepak Bansal, VP, Home Appliances & Air Conditioner, LG Electronics India said, “In Air conditioning segment, we are committed to offer the most energy efficient & advanced cooling solutions and based on this vision LG shifted its entire AC line to inverter Technology. For us, a key success factor has been our close ear to the ground in terms of understanding consumers’ unmet needs. Based on insights, we introduced advanced technology features like AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, LG ThinQ smart connectivity for convenience seekers and UV Nano feature for consumers with a strong quest for health. Our consumers over the years have appreciated the differentiated offerings and meaningful innovations by LG, and our achievement of over 1 million sales in Dual Inverter AC’s is a clear testament to that. We further look forward to strengthening our market leadership position by offering more innovative products based on Indian consumer insights.”

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, business head, Room Air Conditioner, LG Electronics India added, “India has been a strategic market for LG, and we continue to strengthen our presence with a robust product portfolio along with a vast after sales service network. By achieving over 1 million sales in H1, we are confident it will further strengthen our foothold in the Indian market and help us diversify our product offering as per consumer needs aiming at more energy efficient products. Our 2 Indian manufacturing facilities enable us to adjust production as per consumer demand & ensure smooth supply. We will continue to strengthen our overall market leadership in the Air Conditioning segment.”

LG’s transition to Inverter ACs is a success story, which was followed by the industry, and the same was possible due to mass consumer awareness created by LG. With this bold move taken by LG, the air conditioner industry has been reinvented, with inverters now contributing to 80% of the total air conditioner market. Unlike the majority of players, LG AC’s are manufactured in India which ensures smooth supply during peak periods & goes through robust quality checks.