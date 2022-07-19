Mitali G Dutta Launches Batterlives For Improved Capacity Building Among Bakers

HT Bureau

Guwahati, July 18: In a bid to help rising bakers with the right knowledge and tools to build successful businesses, Assam’s revolutionary baker and trainer Mitali G Dutta has launched Batterlives, a digital platform meant to provide remote learning for people who desire career and financial freedom. Formerly known as Food Sutra by Mitali, Batterlives comes as a respite for anyone looking to achieve a work-life balance, while prospering in their baking endeavour.

- Advertisement -

In an online launch held recently, founder Mitali noted that Batterlives is a digital learning platform designed to teach students how to launch a successful and profitable baking business while maintaining a work-life balance. The essence is to help anyone, including home bakers and stay-at-home parents, make the best of their time and run successful baking businesses without neglecting their private obligations.

Speaking after the launch, she said “We’re working to ensure people can achieve financial freedom without losing themselves or neglecting their personal lives. We have so far been able to train more than 10,000 baking enthusiasts. That is such an undeniable empowerment drive for thousands of people.”

She also added that “With this new and improved platform, we’re hoping to do much more because we’re not restricted by time, proximity or reach. Students can participate from any part of the world and move into a world of endless possibilities,”

Batterlives is an e-learning portal that pays attention to the baker’s batter and business needs of people not often considered. The platform seeks to cater largely for the neglected category of nursing home bakers, those without time and the luxury for physical classes, as well as those who cannot afford exorbitant professional baking classes. Students will be exposed to different techniques for cake sponges, fondant cakes, fondant toppers, topper expressions, and buttercream cakes.