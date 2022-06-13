OPPO Introduces The Most Stylish 5G Performer K10 5G

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 12: OPPO, the leading global smart-device brand introduced the latest entrant in its K series, K10 5G. It features a 7.99mm ultra slim design with OPPO Glow. The smartphone has a storage of 128GB along with 8GB RAM and supports up to 5GB RAM expansion.

K10 5G is the slimmest 5G phone, which comes with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery coupled with lightning-fast 33W SUPERVOOCTM charging technology. The smartphone is also equipped with an ultra-linear dual stereo speaker that provides rich surround sound for an immersive experience with louder and clearer volume.

K10 5G is aesthetically pleasing with its ultra-slim design and the proprietary OPPO Glow. The phone’s rear panel has a blended glossy and matte texture by using OPPO’s exclusive glitter sand process. It creates a unique reflective metal texture and also makes the phone fingerprint and scratch-resistant. The smartphone sports a sleek straight middle-frame design coupled with ergonomic styling. It’s just 7.99mm thin despite its massive battery capacity. It comes in two classic colour variants- Midnight Black, a subtle gradient that embeds the glittering star effect in a canvas of black and Ocean Blue, a blue-grey gradient at the bottom for a premium look

OPPO K10 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset with an ability to support seven 5G bands. The 6nm process technology ensures a smooth and optimised gaming experience and 2.4GHz clock speed ensures a lag free user experience. It has a storage capacity of 128GB storage along with 8GB RAM (with up to 5GB RAM Expansion) that offers more than enough memory to ensure quick and seamless switching between multiple apps and media.

The slimmest 5G smartphone with 5000mAh Battery is supported by 33W SUPERVOOCTM technology for lightning-fast charging. It comes with user-centric features like optimised night charging, port anti-burn protection, charging over-temperature control, and all-day AI power saving. The device also supports reverse charging that lets users charge other devices with it using a USB cable. K10 5G comes with Type-C charging along and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The device runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and supports features like background stream where users can enjoy music and videos while they are on other apps. Additionally, this also enables a seamless gaming experience for users. Further, features such as FlexDrop, smart sidebar, three-finger translation with Google Lens amongst others will increase everyday efficiency.