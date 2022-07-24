OPPO Unveils Reno8 Series In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 23: OPPO announced the launch of its latest Reno Series—the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno8 5G in India, on Friday. The new OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is an imaging expert backed by OPPO’s proprietary imaging NPU, the MariSilicon X. The self-developed NPU packs 3.5 billion transistors and is capable of 18 trillion operations per second. This processing muscle results in crisp and clear 4K Ultra Night Video even in the most challenging scenarios. Additionally, the handset packs the RGBW Sony IMX709 selfie sensor and Sony’s 50MP IMX766 rear shooter for an unparalleled photography experience. The rear setup includes a 112° 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro snapper.

The handset packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC and a 4500mAH battery with OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge. OPPO’s Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology enables the batteries to retain 80% of their original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles (double the industry standard of 800 charges). This extends the smartphone’s life to over four years. Additionally, OPPO’s Ultra-Conductive Graphite Cooling System improves cooling by 45% over traditional graphite for an even extra bump in performance.