Practically Achieves Three Times Its ARR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 7: Against the current market sentiment around edtech, with a strong eLearning innovative product, Practically, India’s first experiential learning app designed to make learning immersive for students of classes 6-12, has achieved a promising ARR (Average Revenue Run Rate) growth of over 3 times from January to May 2022. The company is aiming to ensure stronger growth momentum by expanding its operations to more geographies in the domestic as well as international markets such as SEA and MENA. Practically is set to launch its K-5 product later this year and also extend its offering to Social Sciences and English apart from STEM, gearing up to become an end-to-end learning solutions provider in the K-12 category across the globe.

Post-Fedena’s (School ERP) acquisition, Practically’s comprehensive end-to-end product suite, Practically School Solution has been widely accepted by schools. This has resulted in 50% overall growth for the brand inclusive of key international schools. Practically now reaches 21.5 million users, over 40000 schools and institutions partnered in over 180 countries across the globe.

While commenting on the future growth drivers, Charu Noheria, co-founder and COO, Practically said, “In a short span, Practically has witnessed strong growth numbers as we are moving towards achieving gross revenues of USD 10 million in FY23. We are expecting 40% revenue from Indian markets and the rest internationally. We have launched many industry-first revolutionary features that showcase the power of AI and AR in learning. We are confident that we will continue to hold the momentum in the upcoming six months leading to our Series B funding.”