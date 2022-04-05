Samsung Revamps Galaxy A Series; Unveils 5 New Smartphones In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 4: Samsung announced the addition of five new models including the Galaxy A13, A23. A33 5G, A53 5G, and A73 5G to its portfolio. This is a revamp to the Galaxy A series and is aimed at offering a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations at an affordable price. Notably, Galaxy A73 5G comes with a flagship-level 108MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), enhanced durability with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, and a powerful Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, and a Super AMOLED+ display at 120Hz refresh rate.

“At Samsung, we believe in Openness with the Galaxy experience powering endless possibilities. The Galaxy A series epitomises that belief by making flagship-like features accessible at an affordable price point. The five new models we are launching are curated to inspire consumers with style, power, and versatility. Galaxy A73 5G stands out with best in segment 108MP OIS camera, flagship features like Object Eraser & AI Photo Remaster, fluid smooth 120Hz super AMOLED+ display, and a host of meaningful innovations like water & dust resistance to deliver an unmatched experience,” said Raju Pullan, senior vice president, Mobile Business, Samsung India.