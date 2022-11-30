SUD Life Appoints HS Prannoy As Brand Ambassador

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Arjuna award-nominated badminton champion HS Prannoy was appointed as the brand ambassador by Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance (SUD Life), a joint venture between two of India’s leading public sector banks, Bank of India and Union Bank of India, and Dai-ichi Life Holdings Japan.

This association also marks the very first brand partnership signed with the badminton champion, post his historic win at the Thomas Cup.

HS Prannoy, who strongly personifies SUD Life’s vision of protecting families, enriching lives, has consistently set high benchmarks through his passion and dedication to his sport. Prannoy has continued to move up in the field of competitive badminton and deliver consistent performances throughout his career. Over the next few years, Prannoy will support SUD Life’s efforts in offering best in class products and wellness solutions to its consumers that promise security of health and wealth.

Prannoy’s association with SUD Life stems from his own experience and understanding of the need for adequate life cover and getting ready for ‘Life ke har match ke liye’. It is his firm belief that life insurance helps individuals plan for their protection related needs, generate wealth in the long run and also secures one’s post retirement life as well (i.e. being Atmanirbhar). This forms the basis of his choosing SUD Life.

Coming from a family of a retired Air Force officer as his father, and a KFSE employee as his mother, Prannoy understands the need for discipline and financial literacy more than ever. He believes it is imperative that a keen sense of investment will help you plan for your life’s goals and prepare you for the uncertainties along your journey – and this can certainly be achieved with SUD Life.

On having HS Prannoy partnering with SUD Life, marketing head Arindam Ghosh said, “As a player, Prannoy embodies passion for excellence and a great commitment to serving the nation. He has come a long way and what we observe in his journey is his passion for excellence, and being committed to the game, even in the face of any obstacles. Similarly, we at SUD Life, we are committed to do our best in giving solutions that cater to the needs of our consumers, the partners, and the stakeholders. We are delighted to partner with Prannoy and warmly welcome him into the SUD Life family.”

HS Prannoy expressed his excitement by saying, “Joining the SUD Life family was a logical step for me. I firmly believe that there is a need to educate Indians, especially the youth, about the need and the importance of having a life insurance policy to help them plan for their future financial requirements, at the right time. Further, we all know the truth that anything can happen to anyone anywhere, so it is best to get insured and secure your family’s future. I am happy to be a part of the brand’s vision and look forward to exciting times ahead.”