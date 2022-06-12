TVS Eurogrip Tyres To Power Petronas TVS One-Make Championship 2022

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 11: TVS Srichakra Ltd., one of India’s leading manufacturers of 2 & 3-wheeler and off-highway tyres will power the Petronas TVS One Make Championship as ‘Technical Partner’ for the fourth year in a row. The partnership entails a strategic collaboration between Eurogrip and Apache brands. All bikes in the event will race with custom designed TVS Eurogrip tyres.

TVS Racing, the pioneer of One Make Racing in the country, is the first Indian manufacturer to introduce the series in India. Divided into the Open and Novice categories, the races happen alongside the prestigious Group B category of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship. The various TVS One Make Championship Categories are TVS OMC-Rookie, TVS OMC-RR310, TVS OMC- Women’s and TVS OMC-Media.

The 2022 edition of TVS One Make Championship will see TVS Eurogrip’s flagship products Protorq Extreme (Zero Degree Steel Belt Radial tyres) and Remora performing on the Apache RR 310 and Apache RTR 200 motorbikes.

Speaking on the occasion, V Sivaramakrishnan, chief technology officer (R&D), TVS Srichakra Ltd, said, “Teaming up as the ‘Technical Partner’ with TVS One Make Championship for the fourth time in a row is a matter of pride for us. The racers having chosen our Protorq Extreme zero degree steel belted radials for this season too, reinforces the performance superiority of our products in the Indian racing circuit. I’m sure TVS One Make Championship-2022 will be an eventful one and wish all the racers another year of success.”

Commenting on the partnership, P Madhavan, executive vice president, TVS Srichakra Ltd. said, “High performance in racing is the ultimate testimonial for the quality of our tyres. This is an exciting moment for us as we build Eurogrip into a strong brand in the racing space. We remain committed towards strengthening two-wheeler racing in India and offering world-class high-performance products for today’s new-age bikers”.

Speaking on the partnership, B Selvaraj, team manager, TVS Racing, said, “We are delighted to partner with TVS Eurogrip as our technical partner for PETRONAS TVS One Make Championship 2022. TVS Racing – India’s first factory racing team has always been committed to improving the performance of its machines and riders in its very own championship year on year and is constantly democratizing racing through initiatives like Apache Racing Experience and PETRONAS TVS One Make Championship running TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 200 and TVS Apache RR 200 race bikes. With our association with TVS Eurogrip for the fourth year in a row, their high-performance tyres will make our riders feel more confident in the races, eventually setting outstanding lap timings in the respective categories. We look forward to the continued and fruitful partnership with TVS Eurogrip.”