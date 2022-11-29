Union AMC Sets Up Its First Branch In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: Union AMC announced the inauguration of its first branch in north-east at Guwahati at Ganpati Enclave by G Pradeep Kumar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Union AMC in presence of Saurabh Jain, chief marketing officer; Naveen Sharma, regional head of sales – East and Neepjyoti Saikia, branch head. Union AMC is co-sponsored by Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. of Japan.

Union AMC has also launched a New Fund, Union Multicap Fund. The branch opening at Guwahati has coincided with the new fund launch to help enhance the service provided to investors of Assam and other parts of north-east. Union Multicap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme which aims to provide capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity-related securities across market capitalisation in a disciplined manner. The scheme aims to benefit from the higher growth potential offered by mid and small caps coupled with lesser volatility via large caps.

Speaking on the occasion G Pradeep Kumar, CEO of Union AMC said, “We believe that discipline is key to achieving more especially when it comes to investments and through Union Multicap Fund, our new fund offering, we aim to deliver capital appreciation over the long run. Empirical data shows that different market caps perform differently in different periods and it is not easy to gauge which segment will outperform and which will underperform. Union Multicap Fund, endeavours to enable investors to navigate across market caps and provide true diversification by following a disciplined investment approach which ensures that the fund is not over-invested in any particular market capitalisation at any point in time.”

Saurabh Jain, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Union AMC said, “We are very happy to open our new office in Guwahati along with the launch of our new scheme, Union Multi-cap Fund. The Indian Mutual Fund Industry has grown from Rs 7.68 trillion as on October 31 to Rs 39.50 trillion as on October 31, 2022, a more than a 5-fold increase in 10 years. The Average Assets under Management (AAUM) of the Mutual Fund industry in Assam is Rs 20600 crore and is 6% of its Gross Domestic Product (AMFI data as of October 2022).”