Union Bank Of India Launches Union Prerna 2.0 – Empowerher

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 16: Union Bank of India on Friday, launched an Industry-first, dedicated, women-focused Committee ‘EmpowerHer’ as part of its flagship HR initiative ‘Prerna’. The program aims to promote women’s career trajectory and improve diversity in the bank by navigating through existing biases and challenges.

Union Prerna is the HR Transformation initiative of Union Bank of India, aimed at improving productivity through digitalisation of processes, employee centric interventions and learning revolution within the banking space.

The objective of this Committee is to understand the local problems, highlight the importance of gender equity and focus on sensitisation at work. The initiative focuses on building a consensus-based, effective solution to any issues that are faced by the 21k women workforce at the Bank.

Launched by MD & CEO, A Manimekhalai, the event was attended by senior management and more than 40 women committee members across the country. The day-long event was also graced by the executive director Rajneesh Karnatak, chief general manager HR, Lal Singh and general manager HR, GN Das.

A Manimekhalai touched upon the existing barriers that prevent women from achieving their goals. She encouraged committee members to work towards improving women representation for the bank and the industry at large. She further quoted personal instances to inspire the members to serve as a wave of positive change across the bank. She also urged members to make this initiative a launch-pad that will usher greater inclusion, build future women leaders, and thereby break the glass ceiling.

The event witnessed power-packed participation from women leaders across the industry. Ruhie Pande – chief HR officer at Godrej Capital, Kanika Tewari – founder of GoDiverse and Shruti Swaroop – founder of Embrace Consulting provided direction and counseling to committee members for greater success.