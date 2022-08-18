Yamaha launches version 3 of ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 17: India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. launched the third version of the national brand campaign, ‘The Call of the Blue’, to elevate its image by intensifying the aspirational value through engaging customer-centric activities and launches. Notably, since 2018, with the announcement of each phase of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, the company has been executing its product planning, marketing, and customer engagement strategies in line with the brand’s global image of ‘Excitement, Style and Sportiness’. As a result, 8 new global products were introduced with a focus on the premium segment. This led to an impressive rise in Yamaha’s market share in the premium motorcycle segment, moving up from 10 percent in 2018 to 15 percent in 2021.

On this occasion, the chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, Eishin Chihana said, “In India, ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign has played a significant role in positioning Yamaha as a premium brand with a strong racing heritage. To further build on this image, and to create a sense of aspiration and pride of ownership within the Indian youth, we are glad to announce the launch of ‘The Call of the Blue’ Version 3.0. We will reach out to a wider set of customers who aim to make motorcycling a part of their lifestyle. Additionally, we will intensify our promotion activities and expand our network of premium Blue Square stores to provide customers a delightful experience.”

A new brand campaign film on ‘The Call of the Blue’ Version 3.0 was also released on Wednesday. The film portrays the aspiration levels of owning a Yamaha and how every Yamaha product enriches the lifestyle of the youth from different walks of life. Under this refreshing brand campaign, Yamaha is further revving up the excitement quotient, offering a premium ownership experience to all its customers by organising engagement activities like – ‘The Call of the Blue Track Day’, ‘Blue Streaks’ Ride, and ‘The Call of the Blue Weekend’. Further, the company also announced the ‘My Call of the Blue’ online contest for its customers where the top 4 winners will win an exciting trip to witness Sepang MotoGP in action.