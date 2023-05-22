Made in WUD Design Week finale showcase wows audience

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 21: The World University of Design presented the culminating work of the graduating batch of students of 6 specializations at their annual Made in WUD (MIW) Showcase 2023. The show had the work of 140 graduates displayed. The work on the show covers a range of creative disciplines across multiple media and genres. The creative work displayed is the result of a collaboration between a final-year WUD student and the industry as a part of the curriculum. The participating brands included Electrolux, Ikarus 3D, Reliance Brands, ABFRL, Payal Jain, Samant Chauhan, Nitin Bal, Satya Paul, Benetton, Raymonds, Nykaa, Pero, Aakaro, Mandira Wirk, etc. This work is exhibited in Design Week where industry and academia share a platform.

- Advertisement -

The chief guest of the event was noted fashion designer Payal Jain among other distinguished members of the industry and academia. The finale show was followed by an Awards ceremony where top-performing students were felicitated for their exemplary academic work.

Vice Chancellor of WUD, Dr Sanjay Gupta remarked, “Extremely enthralled by the works presented by this new generation of change-makers, I am certain that they will be duly identified by the design world. The talent presented here is boundless and surprises you with the level of innovation. The best thing about Made-in-WUD is that everything here has been made in-house by WUDians – the ramp, lighting, choreography, modelling, styling, makeup, photography, videography, branding, communication, management is all Made-in-WUD.”

Payal Jain added, “It is such an honour to be here today amongst such creative young people. I congratulate Dr Sanjay Gupta and the faculty members at WUD for nurturing the students with such farsightedness and conditioning. In my view, these budding designers are so fortunate to be led forward by visionaries here. The avenues that have been presented to the students make it possible for them to visualise a focused goal which back in the day didn’t exist for designers like us. Moreover, the passion the students displayed is laudable. I wish them all the luck they need to shine bright.”