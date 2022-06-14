Myntra Sells Record-Breaking 50 Lakh Products On Day 1 Of EORS-16

BENGALURU, June 13 (IANS): Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destinations, on Monday said that the 16th edition of its flagship EORS-16 (End of Reason Sale) witnessed over 70 per cent growth in traffic over business as usual (BAU) on day one.

India shopped a record-breaking 50 lakh products in the first 24 hours of Myntra’s EORS sale that is being held from June 11-16.

On day one, 2.6 million items were shipped within the first 24 hours of the event.

“The upwardly-mobile fashion-forward consumers have once again welcomed EORS with a hearty opening, purchasing 50 lakh products within the first 24 hours to cater to their fashion and beauty needs,” said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra.

“It’s also very encouraging to see women forming 60 per cent of the shopper base and some of the tier-3 towns emerging as high traction customer hubs on day 1 of this edition. As the event unfolds itself in the next few days, we are excited to serve millions of customers with our tech-pivoted delightful shopping experience,” Sinha added.

Women’s western wear category saw demand for 14 lakhs tops and t-shirts and 7.6 lakhs kurtas on day one.

Nearly two-thirds of the demand in ‘Beauty and Personal Care’ was led by makeup, skincare and fragrances, with over 100,000 lipsticks shopped by customers.

Jewellery witnessed over 2 times jump over BAU with workwear jewellery driving the demand.

In the menswear category, jeans have seen the highest spike of 10 times over BAU with similar high demand for t-shirts and shirts at 8 times over BAU.

With the resurgence of focus on fitness, customers made the most of the sharp value offered by renowned brands such as Puma, Nike, Adidas, Skechers and HRX, among others.

Sportswear trended on day one with a 1.7 times spike over BAU. Sports apparel for plus sizes and yoga also saw heightened traction on the first day, the company informed.

Kidswear, one of the fast-emerging categories on Myntra, witnessed a whopping 3 times jump over BAU, with summer essentials such as t-shirts and shorts, and footwear driving the demand.

Myntra recorded the highest number of app installs to date at an unprecedented 4.5 million during the pre-buzz period.

Nearly 51 per cent of the day one customers who made their first purchase on Myntra were from tier 2/3 cities, further consolidating Myntra’s hold beyond metros and big cities.

The traffic on the platform built-up to a record of 8 million during the ‘Early Access’ period of the six-day fashion extravaganza.

About 1.2 lakh products were ordered during the first 10 minutes as customers rushed to make the most of the midnight opening

On day one, Delhi shopped the most among metros, with Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad being some of the other leading metros driving demand.

Among the top non-metro cities that shopped during this period were Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Surat, Vizag and Ludhiana.

Top tier-3 cities included Dehradun and Aizawl, while the emerging tier-3 cities included Dimapur (Nagaland), Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu), Roopnagar (Punjab) and Jabalpur (MP).

Myntra’s country-wide network of 21,000 Kirana store partners (MENSA network) is catering to over 19,000 pin codes and will be fulfilling 85 per cent of the deliveries and providing crucial support to the last mile delivery process during the event.

Myntra said it has created about 27,500 third-party employment opportunities through its partners to cater to the expected surge in demand.

As a part of its omni-channel integration, the platform is enabling over 300 brands across more than 3,800 stores to offer customers a seamless shopping experience.