Mytransform Launches Mobile App In Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: On the occasion of Republic Day, Mytransform announced the launch of a new career exploration mobile application called “MyTransform” which will help students in Assam to make informed decisions about their career choices. The multilingual app is being launched simultaneously in Hindi and English.

It will be available for download at no cost to all young people, starting from class 9 to higher education. Focusing on students between the ages of 15 to 23, it aims to provide them exposure to contemporary career choices and further encourages them to make an informed career progression.

Speaking at the launch of the app in Assam, Roopali Mehra, Founder, and CEO of MyTransform said, “Every student is unique, and we believe that their path should be tailored to that unique calling, free from stereotypes.

We use psychometric assessments and data-backed tools to support students at every stage of their journey. To provide students with a secure environment for self-expression and knowledge sharing throughout their academic careers, we also foster a strong community of peers, professionals, and educators.”

The Mytransform app aims to solve the problem of lack of awareness in youth regarding various career options and the lack of ability to make an informed career decision. Through this app, youth will be able to create their aspirational profile and connect with other like-minded people, forming a unique cohort for knowledge sharing on careers.