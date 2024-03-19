NESFB Launches Enhanced Fixed Deposit Schemes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 18: North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB) has launched an upgraded suite of fixed deposit (FD) schemes, heralding a new era of savings growth in the region’s financial arena. With a focus on bolstering financial security, particularly for senior citizens, NESFB has introduced competitive rates of up to 8.50% for the general public and an impressive 9.25% for seniors. These revised FD rates underscore NESFB’s commitment to nurturing financial stability and prosperity, especially among the elderly demographic in the Northeast. Fixed Deposits are positioned as a dependable avenue for income generation during retirement, akin to a pension, providing a steady financial stream for senior citizens. NESFB’s revamped FD offerings cater to a spectrum of customer needs, presenting varied tenures with attractive interest rates. Regular citizens stand to benefit from rates ranging between 7.75 per cent to 8.50 per cent contingent on the tenure, while senior citizens enjoy rates spanning from 8.50 per cent to 9.25 per cent across different schemes.

The bank’s competitive rates, subject to specified terms and conditions, are designed to furnish customers with augmented financial prospects and security. In line with its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, NESFB plans to leverage its expansive branch network to ensure widespread availability of its new offerings across urban and rural sectors of Assam. Moreover, the bank remains steadfast in its pursuit of introducing innovative financial products and services, propelled by digital capabilities, to enable customers in achieving their financial aspirations efficiently and contribute to the socio-economic advancement of Assam.

Satish Kumar Kalra, MD & CEO of North East Small Finance Bank, reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to customer-centricity and innovation, remarking, “NESFB is steadfast in its endeavor to create value and enhance the financial well-being of our customers. Our revised fixed deposit rates, coupled with our diverse financial solutions, underscore our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric approach.”

