NESFB Appoints Samit Shankar Shetty, Parvez Mulla

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Apr 04: North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB) proudly announces the addition of Mr. Samit Shankar Shetty and Mr. Parvez Mulla as Independent Directors to its esteemed Board. With extensive experience spanning over two decades each, the appointment of these seasoned professionals underscores NESFB’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and digital innovation in banking.

Samit Shankar Shetty brings a wealth of expertise from his distinguished career in the finance sector, particularly in microfinance and NBFC domains. His notable contributions include founding Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd and Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services (CRIDS), later transformed into Navi Finserv. An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, his track record of building successful financial institutions and pioneering digital lending initiatives will be instrumental as NESFB progresses through its merger with fintech company, slice.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. Shetty stated, “I am eager to collaborate with NESFB during this pivotal phase and extend my support to the team. NESFB’s commitment to customers and communities resonates with my core values, and I am thrilled to be part of its remarkable journey.”

Meanwhile, Parvez Mulla brings over 30 years of diverse experience in banking, lending, and insurance. His tenure at ICICI Bank and ANZ Grindlays, coupled with leadership roles at L&T Finance, HDFC Life, and True North, reflects his prowess in driving growth and operational excellence. With NESFB poised for expansion and strategic merger with slice, Mr. Mulla’s insights into digital ecosystems and operational efficiency will be invaluable.

“I am privileged to join NESFB’s Board at this transformative juncture, especially amidst its merger with slice,” commented Mr. Mulla. “This presents an exciting opportunity to leverage synergies and create substantial value for stakeholders.”

