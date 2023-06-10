27 C
NPPA fixes retail prices of 23 drug formulations

NEW DELHI, June 9 (PTI): National drug pricing regulator NPPA on Friday said it has fixed retail prices of 23 formulations, including the medications to treat diabetes and high blood pressure.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the prices under the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013 based on the decision of 113th Authority meeting dated May 26, 2023.

As per the notification, the NPPA has fixed the price of one tablet of diabetes drug Gliclazide ER and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets at Rs 10.03.

Similarly, the retail price of one tablet of Telmisartan, Chlorthalidone & Cilnidipine tablets at Rs 13.17. The retail price of one tablet of pain reliever medication Trypsin, Bromelain, Rutoside Trihydrate and Diclofenac Sodium tablets has been fixed at Rs 20.51.

The NPPA said it has also revised ceiling price of 15 scheduled formulations under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (NLEM 2022).

It has also fixed ceiling price of two scheduled formulations.

Besides, it has fixed and revised ceiling price of one scheduled formulation, the notification said.

The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and to enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country. It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.

The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order.

It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for controlled drugs from consumers.

