OPPO Unveils F27 Pro+ 5G

HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, June 15: OPPO India has launched the F27 Pro+ 5G, marking the debut of India’s first IP69-rated super-rugged, monsoon-ready smartphone. Available in Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy, the F27 Pro+ is priced at INR 27,999 for the 128GB model and INR 29,999 for the 256GB version.

The F27 Pro+ 5G is designed to withstand the toughest conditions, boasting IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for comprehensive protection against dust and water. Savio D’Souza, Director of Product Communications at OPPO India, highlighted the device’s robust features: “The F27 Pro+ 5G caters to consumers who need a durable smartphone that performs under all weather conditions. It meets the highest standards of dust and water resistance and features our 360° Armour Body for superior protection, validated by Swiss SGS and MIL-STD-810H certifications.”

In addition to its rugged exterior, the F27 Pro+ 5G includes a four-year durable 5,000mAh battery, promising long-term reliability. The device is engineered with internal dampening materials and a high-strength aluminium alloy to enhance drop resistance, while Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shields the screen.

The F27 Pro+ 5G’s durability has earned the Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Star rating for multi-angle drop tests and high shock resistance. It also meets the MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8 standard, ensuring resilience against various shock and drop conditions.

