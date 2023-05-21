Oppo launches the stylish & innovative Opp0 F23 5G smartphone

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 20: Oppo recently unveiled its highly anticipated Oppo F23 5G mobile in the market. The grand launch event took place at the “Oppo exclusive showroom” located at City Center in Guwahati. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including actress Queen Shivam Nath, who launched and did the unboxing of the much-loved F23 5G smartphone. Also present were Anishuz Zaman, Zonal Sales Manager of Oppo; Sandeep Choudhury, Showroom & LFR Head, and the Oppo showroom team.

Addressing the audience during the launch, actress Queen Shivam Nath expressed her admiration for Oppo as one of the most loved, innovative, and stylish smartphone and IoT product brands. She also praised Oppo’s top-notch after-sales service.

The Oppo F23 5G is available in two attractive colours, Bold Gold and Cool Black. It boasts impressive features, including a 67W Super Vooc fast charging capability, a silky smooth 120Hz large display, a 64MP AI camera, and a 40x Microlens. These features make it the perfect choice for young people and women alike. Actress Queen Shivam Nath expressed her hope that the people of Assam and the North-Eastern states would appreciate and love this phone.

Anishuz Zaman, the Zonal Sales Manager, added, “The F23 5G embodies the values that the F Series promises and that Oppo has gone the extra mile to provide even more value with improved design and technology. The F23 5G is particularly renowned for its fast charging technology with 67W Super Vooc, as well as its impressive specifications, such as up to 16GB RAM and 256GB ROM, and a 6.72 FHD+ large display. It is available at a competitive price of Rs 24,999 at all retail stores and exclusive showrooms.”

