POCO announces the launch of POCO C55

Business
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Feb 22: POCO expanded its C-series portfolio with the launch of POCO C55 on February 22. Powered by a top-notch chipset – MediaTek Helio G85, 50MP dual camera first in the C-series, and a 5000 mAh massive battery, POCO C55 is a value disruptor that will help users to get through the day with Speed and Swag. Taking the smartphone experience up a notch in the entry-level segment, the new POCO C55 comes with a stylish leather-like stitch design and a large 6.71” HD+ display ensuring a complete package in this segment.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, country head, POCO India said, “POCO has seen a resounding success in the under 10k segment with its C-series portfolio. We are excited to level up the budget segment with the best and most powerful smartphone that will be a true game changer.

With a powerful processor and 50MP dual camera first in the C-series complemented with a massive battery, POCO C55 provides a rarely seen value-for-money offering in its category. We are happy to take this leap with the POCO C55 as it is a perfect combination of performance and affordable pricing.”

Available in 3 exciting colors, Forest Green, Cool Blue, and Power Black, POCO C55 will be available on Flipkart starting February 28 in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB at Rs 9499 and Rs 10999 respectively.

Taking the swag levels higher and making this a sweet deal for consumers, POCO has introduced an Rs 500 first-day flat discount on the 4GB+64GB variant. Along with this, they have announced bank offers of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants respectively for consumers using SBI, HDFC, and ICICI debit or credit cards taking the net effective price for the first day to Rs 8499 and Rs 9999.

