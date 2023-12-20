POCO unveils POCO C65: The perfect blend of power and style

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: In a technological stride, POCO, a prominent brand, has officially launched its latest device, the POCO C65, starting at an attractive price of Rs 7,499*. This cutting-edge device promises a seamless fusion of style and performance, driven by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

The POCO C65 showcases a sleek and ergonomic design, incorporating Corning Gorilla Glass for durability, splash resistance, and dust protection. Notably, it features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for enhanced security and convenient access. The device offers expansive storage options, supporting up to 1TB with dual Nano SIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot.

One of its standout features is the gorgeous 6.74-inch HD+ display, boasting a 90Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, expressed, “With the introduction of the POCO C65, our focus is on enriching our product lineup in the affordable segment. This new addition exemplifies our commitment to providing consumers with a dynamic smartphone that harmoniously blends style and performance.”

Driven by the robust MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, the POCO C65 ensures lightning-fast processing speeds and optimal efficiency. The device houses a 50MP AI triple rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a range of features like film filters, night mode, and AI portrait mode with depth control, offering versatile photography capabilities.