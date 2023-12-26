The Most Affordable 5G Smartphone – POCO M6 5G Launches at an Incredible Price of INR 9,499*

India, 2023 – Following the immense success of POCO M6 Pro 5G, POCO a leading technology brand today announced the launch of its newest addition to the popular M series – the POCO M6 5G starting at INR 9,499* This new smartphone is set to disrupt the 5G smartphone sector once again and aims to strengthen its leadership in the affordable 5G segment by providing a feature-rich, innovative, and reliable device.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “The M series has consistently raised the bar by delivering many firsts in the smartphone industry. This year, we made a significant impact in the 5G segment by adding the POCO M6 Pro 5G to our M series portfolio, which became the most affordable 5G smartphone in India. Now, with the introduction of the POCO M6 5G, we are committed to carrying forward this legacy and continuing our mission of making 5G technology accessible to all. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the remarkable possibilities that 5G brings, and the POCO M6 5G is our way of turning that vision into a reality.”

Exquisitely crafted, POCO M6 5G showcases the captivating and sophisticated Sky Dance design. POCO M6 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ providing seamless and efficient performance. The device offers an immersive 6.74″ 90Hz display, ensuring an enhanced viewing and gaming experience, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Moreover, its expansive screen is equipped with splash resistance and dust protection capabilities. Unlocking the POCO M6 5G is a seamless experience thanks to the Fast Side fingerprint sensor.

POCO M6 5G boasts a 50MP AI Dual camera capturing crisp, clear images with remarkable detail. The front camera of the smartphone is a 5MP AI Selfie camera. It features a robust 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support along with a 10W C-type in-box charger, quickly replenishing the phone’s juice. The POCO M6 5G also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, allowing users to enjoy their favorite music without any compromises.